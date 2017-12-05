× Wintrust Business Lunch 12/5/17: Luxury Sports Cars, Netflix Expelling, & Chicago’s Real Estate History

As Jon Najarian continues his European tour, he joins Steve from Milan, Italy today to discuss the ins and outs of the market even though he has cryptocurrecy on the mind, and Rick Mancuso told Steve about how many new luxury sports cars could be ending up in driveway this Christmas season. Suzanne Muchin is excited to see how House of Cards develops next after the outing of Kevin Spacey, and Steve Baird talks about Chicago history that is tied in with his real estate company Baird & Warner.