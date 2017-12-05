× What makes an independent greeting card company stand out among the competition?

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Mollie Green, the owner and designer for La Familia Green about the business of greeting cards. Mollie talks about how she got her start in the business, the importance of creating art from an organic space, how her business has evolved since she started in 2005, what it takes to be an artist who also runs a business, how she gets her product in front of consumers, what she does to make herself standout and if Chicago is supportive of local makers.

