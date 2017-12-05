× What do we need to know about the future of driverless cars?

Audrey Wennink of the Metropolitan Planning Council joins Justin to discuss the future of autonomous vehicles. Audrey talks about how driverless technology is already here, the five levels of autonomous vehicles, the impact driverless technology will have on the workforce, the pros and cons of driverless cars, how municipalities are preparing for autonomous vehicles, who stands to lose once autonomous vehicles are on the road and the concern that autonomous vehicles might increase inequity.

