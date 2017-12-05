× WGN Radio Holiday Spectacular

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with WGN Radio!

Tune in to The WGN Radio Holiday Spectacular on Friday, December 15 from 10am to Noon, presented by American Sale.

Co-hosted by Bill Leff and Dometi Pongo, this live revue will feature your favorite WGN Radio hosts in a rare ensemble reminiscent of the popular variety shows of the past…and it’s all performed live in the Allstate Showcase Studio overlooking Michigan Avenue!

You’ll hear seasonal songs, classic stories, yuletide poetry and up-to-the-minute reports from a certain workshop in the North Pole. The party will also star retro rock-n-roll band (and our house band for the show) Rosie and the Rivets with cameo performances from Tom Skilling and Bill Kurtis.

Miss any party of our show? We’ll replay it in its entirety on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (December 24 and 25).

The WGN Radio Holiday Spectacular is presented by American Sale. For the Christmas tree, lights and holiday decor you’ve been looking for, search AmericanSale.com.