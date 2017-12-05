× The Opening Bell 12/5/17: Yes Virginia, There Is A Santa Claus Union…

Before Amazon, delivering packages around the world was handled by one mysterious figure – Santa Claus. Steve discussed the business of being a Santa in 2017 with Own Davenport (Regional Board Representative of The International Brotherhood of Real Bearded Santa’s) covering the pillars of the union, and the focal points at each months meeting to continue the holiday tradition every year around the world. Dale Buss (Contributor at Forbes, and Chief Executive Magazine) then looked back at the automotive industry this past year and what to look forward to for the new year, from ride sharing to the who will be the market leaders.