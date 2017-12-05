× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.05.17: Understanding “Obstruction of Justice,” Alabaman journalism in the time of Roy Moore, Todd Stroger

Opelika-Auburn News Editor Troy Turner joins John to explain why he used the phrase, “I would have bullet holes in my window” when describing what would happen if his outlet endorsed Roy Moore’s opponent. Then, Angelica’s Bakery Marketing Director Paul Stokes joins John to give an update on his company’s successes since they last spoke. And, John buys two cakes! Then, Todd Stroger reconnects with John to explain why he changed his mind, and is now running for Water Reclamation District Commissioner, instead of for Cook County Board President.