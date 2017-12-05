× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 12-5-17

We have another terrific show for you this evening! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin chats with La Familia Green owner Mollie Green about the business of greeting cards, author and sportswriter Sam Smith discusses his new book, “Hard Labor: The Battle That Birthed the Billion-Dollar NBA,” Audrey Wennink of the Metropolitan Planning Council tells us what we need to know about the future of autonomous vehicles and since it’s Tuesday, we end the show with “The Worst,” where we complain about the worst things in society…for prizes!

