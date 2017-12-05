The Cornerstore with Kevin Coval and Tara Mahadevan

Kevin Coval is a poet and community builder. As the artistic director of Young Chicago Authors and founder of Louder Than A Bomb: The Chicago Youth Poetry Festival, he’s mentored thousands of young writers, artists, and musicians.

He is the author and editor of 10 books, including The BreakBeat Poets: New American Poetry in the Age of Hip-Hop and Schtick, and co-author of the play, This is Modern Art. His work has appeared in Poetry Magazine, The Drunken Boat, Chicago Tribune, CNN, Fake Shore Drive, Huffington Post, and four seasons of HBO’s Def Poetry Jam. Coval’s poetry collection, A People’s History of Chicago dropped in April 2017 on Haymarket Books.