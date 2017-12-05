× The Cornerstore | Chicago rapper Joseph Chilliams talks about his debut project “Henry Church”

On its inaugural episode, The Cornerstore spoke with Chicago rapper Joseph Chilliams about his debut project Henry Church, going on his first national and international tours, his artistic process, and the legacy his Pivot Gang collective plans to leave with their first-ever John Walt Day.

Kevin Coval bio





Kevin Coval is a poet and community builder. As the artistic director of Young Chicago Authors and founder of Louder Than A Bomb: The Chicago Youth Poetry Festival, he’s mentored thousands of young writers, artists, and musicians. He is the author and editor of 10 books, including The BreakBeat Poets: New American Poetry in the Age of Hip-Hop and Schtick, and co-author of the play, This is Modern Art. His work has appeared in Poetry Magazine, The Drunken Boat, Chicago Tribune, CNN, Fake Shore Drive, Huffington Post, and four seasons of HBO’s Def Poetry Jam. Coval’s poetry collection, A People’s History of Chicago dropped in April 2017 on Haymarket Books.

Tara Mahadevan bio





Tara Mahadevan’s work as a journalist is an effort to champion music discovery, and emerging and indie artists—and to dig deep into the communities that rear them. Her writing has appeared on Noisey, The Hundreds, The Village Voice, The Fader and Pigeons & Planes, among others. She is the creative director and project manager for Chicago author Kevin Coval’s poetry collection A People’s History of Chicago, teaches Young Chicago Authors’ journalism program, the Chicago Beat, and is currently working on her first book.

