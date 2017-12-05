× The Carry Out 12-5-17: “Russia was banned from the 2018 Winter Olympics, when reached for comment, Russia said, ‘Who needs the Olympics, we already got our gold'”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include former President Barack Obama speaking at the North American Climate Change Summit in Chicago, the filings coming in for the 2018 elections, the Supreme Court hearing a same-sex marriage cake case, Russia being banned from the Olympics, McDonald’s unveiling their new dollar menu, the Bulls losing to the Cavs, the Bears getting ready to take on the Bengals, Kyle Long being put on IR, the Blackhawks returning to the ice tomorrow and Twitter releasing the top Tweets of 2017.

