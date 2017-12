It’s Tech Tuesday! As is usually the case, CNET’s Bridget Carey joins Bill and Wendy on the phone. They talk Apple’s iOS 11.2 update, Apple Pay Cash, debit card dangers, and Android’s new hamburger emojis!

