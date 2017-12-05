× Roe Conn Full Show (12/4/17): The man in charge of Voyager 1’s risky maneuver, Ed O’Bradovich is read to run the Bears’ GM Ryan Pace out of town, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes (featuring Richard Roeper, in for Anna) for Monday, December 5th, 2017:

The crew start things off by mourning the death of the show’s mascot- Canarble the Fish, WGN-TV’s Mark Suppelsa joins the show to talk about his last week at WGN-TV, former advisor to President Bill Clinton- Doug Schoen promotes his new book PUTIN ON THE MARCH: The Russian President’s Unchecked Global Advance, attorney Mike Monico joins the show to break down the latest developments in the Mueller probe, Hall of Fame Chicago Bear Ed O’Bradovich is treated to a Bears-themed musical parody, the Top Five@5 features another great cold-open from Saturday Night Live, AB Stoddard talks about the future of the GOP tax reform bill, Eleanor Perrone Toriski- Director of Strategic Partnerships for Embarc & Kelly Jones (Chief External Relations Officer for A Better Chicago) talk about how receiving an Allstate Foundation Greater Good scholarship to Northwestern University will help them better the community, and Senior Propulsion Engineer at NASA’s JPL program explains why he signed off on Voyager 1 igniting its thrusters for the first time in 37 years.

