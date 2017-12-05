× Owning Your Guilty Pleasures, Drunk Possums, Thoughtful Gifts and Chalo Haso Comedy! | Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth [Full Show 12/4]

Tonight Jen Bosworth and Amy Guth are in for Patti Vasquez! On the show they discuss a myriad of topics ranging from guilty pleasures, best, first and worst jobs, and thoughtful giving! Then, if that wasn’t enough for you — They bring on Chicago comedians, Hari Rao and Vik Pandya who are performing in the upcoming ‘Chalo Haso‘ show happening at Chicago’s 7 on 7 bar and restaurant. For more information on Chalo Haso and to buy tickets, visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/129214694408335/