Owning Your Guilty Pleasures, Drunk Possums, Thoughtful Gifts and Chalo Haso Comedy! | Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth [Full Show 12/4]

Posted 2:41 AM, December 5, 2017, by

Amy Guth and Jen Bosworth with comedians, Hari Rao and Vik Pandya

Tonight Jen Bosworth and Amy Guth are in for Patti Vasquez! On the show they discuss a myriad of topics ranging from guilty pleasures, best, first and worst jobs, and thoughtful giving!  Then, if that wasn’t enough for you  — They bring on Chicago comedians, Hari Rao and Vik Pandya who are performing in the upcoming ‘Chalo Haso‘ show happening at Chicago’s 7 on 7 bar and restaurant.  For more information on Chalo Haso and to buy tickets, visit this link: https://www.facebook.com/events/129214694408335/

 