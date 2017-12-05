× Meet the guy who cooked his own meal at Waffle House while the employee slept

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to walk into one of your favorite restaurants and make your own meal? Well, that’s kind of what Alex Bowen did…and it was at one of our favorite restaurants in the world. You guessed it, Waffle House! He joined Bill and Wendy over the phone to tell the tale. Listen here!

