He’s the Nicest Guy In Comedy: Comedian and Writer Josh Gondelman

Josh Gondelman, writer for Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, joined Bill and Wendy in studio today. They talked about his Boston roots, what it’s like to work with John Oliver, and much more. Josh is performing at Zanies Dec 5th-Dec 6th. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, please visit http://www.zaines.com.

