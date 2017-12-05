× Hannah Stanley | Dr. John Duffy, “Angst” documentary and Hannah’s Gift Guide

Hannah Stanley fills in on Pretty Late with a night of guests, gadgets and laughs!

Joining Hannah all night is WGN Radio regular, Dr. John Duffy. Together they parse the topics of happiness, holidays and how to bring in a better attitude for 2018.

She also welcomes Karin Cornick, executive producer of “Angst”, a documentary that looks at the anxiety, angst and other emotions facing adolescents every day.

Plus, Hannah brings in some cool gifts that you can give this holiday season.