Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Getting to Yes, And… | Jane Dutton & Monica Worline, “Awakening Compassion at Work.”

Posted 12:00 PM, December 5, 2017, by

Jane Dutton and Monica Worline (Courtesy: Marilyn Cox/Second City Works)

Kelly talks to acclaimed scholars Jane Dutton and Monica Worline who show us the evidence based science that a caring workplace is a more successful workplace.