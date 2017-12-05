× Former Bush Ethics Counselor and Law Professor Richard Painter: If the president doesn’t obey the Constitution, the voters won’t be willing to send more Republicans to Congress

Former Bush Administration Ethics Counselor and Professor of Law Richard Painter tells John whether or not it’s possible for the president to obstruct justice and why. That’s after Trump Lawyer John Dowd and Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz agreed that it is not. Plus, he compares today’s instance to that of President Nixon in 1974, in which he was impeached.