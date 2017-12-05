Former Bush Ethics Counselor and Law Professor Richard Painter: If the president doesn’t obey the Constitution, the voters won’t be willing to send more Republicans to Congress

Chairman Peter Rodino, D-N.J., of the U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, answers questions during a news conference in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, March 13, 1974. The committee and their counsel met to consider a response to the White House refusal to turn over all tapes and document the panel wants to use in the investigation to impeach President Nixon. From left are, Albert Jenner, minority counsel, Rep. Edward Hutchinson, R-Mich., Rep. Rodino, and John Doar, chief counsel. (AP Photo)

Former Bush Administration Ethics Counselor and Professor of Law Richard Painter tells John whether or not it’s possible for the president to obstruct justice and why. That’s after Trump Lawyer John Dowd and Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz agreed that it is not. Plus, he compares today’s instance to that of President Nixon in 1974, in which he was impeached.