× Famed Crime Author Scott Turow on Writing Tips, the Death Penalty and Chicago

In a never before released interview, I speak with best-selling crime novelist, lawyer and Chicagoan, Scott Turow, on writing tips, the death penalty and his hometown! Grab a drink and listen in! For more information, visit http://TheDinnerParty.tv/podcast/ .

Follow Elysabeth Alfano on Twitter and Instagram at @DinnerPartyChgo and @WgnRadio and on Facebook at The Dinner Party and @ Elysabeth Alfano. Subscribe to The Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano podcast on itunes and Soundcloud. For more information, visit TheDinnerParty.Tv.