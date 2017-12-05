× Do you know what’s The Worst? Public ice rink show offs

It’s Tuesday night so that means it is time to come together and collectively complain and bemoan about #TheWorst things in society…for prizes! Tonight, Justin is joined by the always hilarious Kristen Toomey and artist and musician Darren Vorel! Do you know what’s the worst? College stuff, the future.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio