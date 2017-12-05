× Chicago Detours: Walking Tours, Daley Christmas Stories and A Scholarship Opportunity

Have friends or family coming to town for Christmas and looking for something cool to do? Or maybe you need a unique gift idea? Nick Digilio welcomes Amanda Scotese, founder of Chicago Detours, to talk about their great tours of the city, their new ‘Drinks, Daleys and Dead Guys’ outing and a scholarship funded by the company that students can apply for.

