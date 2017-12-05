× Bulls writer Sam Smith’s fascinating look into the battle that built the billion-dollar NBA

Author and Bulls.com writer Sam Smith joins Justin to discuss his new book, “Hard Labor: The Battle That Birthed the Billion-Dollar NBA.” Sam talks about why he decided to write this book, why NBA stars such as John Havlicek, Bill Bradley, Wes Unseld and Oscar Robertson filed a lawsuit against the NBA for financial equity and free agency, how the current NBA stars owe a debt to Oscar Robertson, how the corporate NBA playing style changed because of the ABA, the sacrifices the players of the early 1970’s made so future generations of players would be treated better, if the players of today realize the sacrifices that were made by the players before them and why Oscar Robertson’s labor fight is one of the reasons that the NBA is so strong today.

