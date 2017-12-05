× Allstate Kid of the Week: Dominique D.

Dominique D. is our awesome Allstate ‘Kid of the Week.’ Dominque and Monica Gutierrez stopped by the studio to talk about how Dominque has become such an impactful leader in the CPS Student Advisory Council, a group of students who work with the CPS district to create youth driven policy change. They created initiatives to bring awareness to underfunded neighborhood schools, and advocacy to the LGBT+ community. As a leader they have taken on the role of educating peers on gender identities and how spaces that support young people can uphold inclusiveness. Everyone’s biggest cheerleader, Dominique empowers their peers to advocate for issues they are passionate about.