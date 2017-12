× Steve Cochran Show 12.05.17: It’s now cold in December

Temperatures have returned to normal December averages and the jury is out on if we like it or not. Coach Q thinks Crawford will be back on the ice soon and we met an amazing Allstate ‘Kid of the Week’ named Dominque. Secretary of State Jesse White stopped by the studio and we learned that Dave Eanet does not like Gin but Mary Van De Velde loves it. Cheers!