In this Saturday, June 24, 2017, photo, a Tesla car recharges at a charging station at Cochran Commons shopping center in Charlotte, N.C. On Monday, July 3, 2017, Tesla CEO Elon Musk sent out a tweet saying that the company anticipates reaching production of 20,000 Model 3 cars per month in December. That figure is less than previous estimates. Tesla's shares are shaping up to possibly have their worst week of the year so far as lower-than-expected production, increased competition and a review from an industry group weigh on the electric carmaker. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Wintrust Business Lunch 12/4/17: Bids for a new Chicago transit system, Tesla may quickly come to a demise, & Year-End Lists
Jim Dallke and Katherin Davis from Chicago Inno joined Steve to talk about Elon Musk and his plans to bid on a new transit system to connect downtown Chicago to O’Hare; Allstate Insurance and the ways they’re cracking down on Insurance fraud; and more. Lauren Fix “The Car Coach” joined the show to explain the possibility of Tesla going out of business. Steve also spoke with Randi Shaffer as she shared the 10 top most followed pets on Instagram.