Wintrust Business Lunch 12/4/17: Bids for a new Chicago transit system, Tesla may quickly come to a demise, & Year-End Lists

Jim Dallke and Katherin Davis from Chicago Inno joined Steve to talk about Elon Musk and his plans to bid on a new transit system to connect downtown Chicago to O’Hare; Allstate Insurance and the ways they’re cracking down on Insurance fraud; and more. Lauren Fix “The Car Coach” joined the show to explain the possibility of Tesla going out of business. Steve also spoke with Randi Shaffer as she shared the 10 top most followed pets on Instagram.