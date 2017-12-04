× WGN Radio Theatre #239: The Great Gildersleeve, Big Town & The Aldrich Family

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on December 3, 2017. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Great Gildersleeve: Christmas.” Guest Starring: Hal Peary; (12-20-42). Next we have: “Big Town: Prelude To Christmas.” Guest Starring: Edward Pawley; (12-21-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Aldrich Family: Christmas Eve.” Guest Starring: Bobby Ellis; (12-21-52).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre