Sam Panayotovich shows off his holiday sweater. Can you guess the movie the quote is from? It's "Home Alone"! (S. Tieman)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich: San Francisco is the easy pick
Sam Panayotovich shows off his holiday sweater. Can you guess the movie the quote is from? It's "Home Alone"! (S. Tieman)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich shares with John why he picked the San Francisco 49ers in yesterday’s bet in Las Vegas. He discusses that win, and some of his less fortunate moments in sports betting.