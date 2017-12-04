Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' on display at Christie's auction rooms, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The painting will be sold in the Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Auction taking place on Nov.15 at Christie's New York. The estimate is in the region of 100 million US dollars. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Walter Isaacson: “Journalism…gives everybody a voice every morning”
Leonardo da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi' on display at Christie's auction rooms, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. The painting will be sold in the Post-War and Contemporary Art Evening Auction taking place on Nov.15 at Christie's New York. The estimate is in the region of 100 million US dollars. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Leonardo da VinciAuthor Walter Isaacson also used to be the Time Magazine editor. He weighs in on current events like the president’s presumed wish to be the TIME Person of the Year, as well as the purpose of today’s mainstream media. Plus, he and John try to uncover who the buyer is of the $450 million Leonardo da Vinci Salvator Mundi painting. Find him tonight at the American Writers Museum on Michigan Avenue.