× Walter Isaacson: “Journalism…gives everybody a voice every morning”

Leonardo da Vinci Author Walter Isaacson also used to be the Time Magazine editor. He weighs in on current events like the president’s presumed wish to be the TIME Person of the Year, as well as the purpose of today’s mainstream media. Plus, he and John try to uncover who the buyer is of the $450 million Leonardo da Vinci Salvator Mundi painting. Find him tonight at the American Writers Museum on Michigan Avenue.