This Week In Theater: The Nutcracker

This week in theater, Dean chats with two dance companies about their individual takes on the timeless story of “The Nutcracker”.

First, Dean talks with Ashley Wheater, the Artistic Director of the world renowned Joffery Ballet about their version of the Christmas classic. Reimagined as a Chicago story, it takes place in the late 1800’s, mere months before the World’s Fair. As Chicago becomes the “White City”, siblings Marie and Franz go on an unforgettable adventure through the fairgrounds.

Next, August Tye, artistic director of the Hyde Park School of Dance discusses their Nutcracker featuring hundreds of dancers that range from 7 year-olds to grandparents. They shorten the story of the Nutcracker and provide narration so people of all ages can enjoy the fanciful holiday tale.