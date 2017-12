× The Opening Bell 12/04/17: 2017 is the BEST year for tech toys thus far

The holidays bring about many challenges when it comes to gift-giving, especially with choosing the best tech items. So what are some of the hottest tech gifts of the season? Steve caught up with Jennifer Jolly (Founder of Techish.com and consumer tech journalist for USA Today and New York Times) to talk about tech gift ideas, the effects of social media when it comes to online shopping, and much more.