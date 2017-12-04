Central Illinois farmers continue to harvest harvest their corn crops as the sun sets Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, in Berlin, Ill. The corn and soybean harvests are well underway in the Midwest and helped by excellent weather conditions. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)
The Markets 12/2/17: Stocks close lower after Flynn report
Orion opens the show by taking a look at the recent downtrend on Wall Street. Later, Brian Basting of Advance Trading sits down with Max. Finally, John Becherer of United Soybean Board joins Orion for a quick look at the soybean market. Finally, Orion closes the show with his usual look at Agribusiness.