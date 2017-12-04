× The Markets 12/2/17: Stocks close lower after Flynn report

Orion opens the show by taking a look at the recent downtrend on Wall Street. Later, Brian Basting of Advance Trading sits down with Max. Finally, John Becherer of United Soybean Board joins Orion for a quick look at the soybean market. Finally, Orion closes the show with his usual look at Agribusiness.