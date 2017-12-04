× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 12.04.17: Sam Panayotovich, Walter Isaacson, North Lawndale Employment Network

Today, John turns to you for suggestions on how best to virtually choose a doctor. Then, Sam Panayotovich calls in to tell us about some of his highs in sports betting, like yesterday’s San Francisco 49ers pick, and some of the lows in betting. Author Walter Isaacson joins John to analyze who the bidder of a $450 million Leonardo da Vinci painting might be, and goes on to talk about who deserves TIME Person of the Year. And, the North Lawndale Employment Network series comes to a close, with the presentation of a check by Country Financial.