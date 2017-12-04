× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 12-4-17

We have an incredible show for you to start the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Varones debate the top national political stories making news this week, Bears Insider Adam Hoge tells us if we are any closer to the end of the John Fox era after another woeful Bears performance, journalist Mark Caro examines the data-driven era of Chicago dining and we end the show in Studio 435 with a live performance from the great femdot!

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio