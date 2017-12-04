× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (12/04/17): Inside the historic mayoral run-off of 2015 with Mike “Houli” Houlihan

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Episode 83: This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by former features columnist for The Chicago Sun-Times and connoisseur of all things Chicago South Side Irish, Mike Houlihan. “Houli” shares anecdotes about working on Jesus “Chuy” Garcia’s 2015 mayoral campaign and other stories from his new book, Nothin’s On The Square: 82 Days on the Mayoral Campaign Trail, Making History in Chicago 2015. Plus, WGN/ABC reporter Ryan Burrow stops by to talk about what it is like working a press event like Rep. Luis Guitierrez’s retirement press conference with old-school veterans like Kasso and NBC Chicago’s MaryAnn Ahern.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3434260/3434260_2017-12-05-020400.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Get your hands on Mike Houlihan’s funny and revealing look at the 2015 Chicago mayoral run-off between Jesus “Chuy” Garcia and Rahm “Rahmfather” Emanuel “Nothin’s On The Square: 82 Days on the Mayoral Campaign Trail, Making History in Chicago 2015”

