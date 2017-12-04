× The Carry Out 12-4-17: “President Trump is doing his best to dominate the news cycle. He’s like the Taylor Swift of politics”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include President Trump officially endorsing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, a protest taking place in Chicago over the GOP Tax Plan, Todd Stroger announcing he won’t be running for Cook County Board President, Facebook announcing a new messenger app for kids, Chicago losing to the 49ers and former Bears kicker Robbie Gould, Northwestern playing Kentucky in the Music City Bowl, the Bulls and a Chicago Tribune reporter getting carjacked in Bridgeport.

