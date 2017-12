Former Chicago Blackhawks player, Brent Sopel joins us over the phone for another edition of Sopel Says! Listen in as he breaks down what happened during last night’s game against the Kings. He also talked about the defensive presence of the Blackhawks, secondary scoring, and much more.



