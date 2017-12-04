× Political analyst Dave Lundy: “The President of the United States is debasing the presidency on a daily basis”

It’s Monday so it’s time to Touché! Political analysts Chris Varones and Dave Lundy join Justin to argue about the top political stories making news this past week including President Trump officially endorsing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, the passing of the GOP tax bill and President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleading guilty to making false statements to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

