No Coast Cinema Ep. 22 | Dustin Puehler, Spence Warren & Rev. David Holcombe

Tom and Conor welcome back frequent guest Rev. David Holcombe as well as newcomers Spence Warren and Dustin Puehler on this week’s look into the Chicago film scene.

First, Dustin talks about his new film “The Year 4,000”, a darkly satirical take on the stereotypical sitcom family as the proverbial patriarch suffers a head injury and spirals through alternate dimensions.

Next, David reveals some details about the final entry in the Anthropology Anthology, “Mandala”. The film follows a janitor as he holds together cosmic order behind the scenes of everyday life.

Spence talks about joining Soft Cage Films as a board member and explains why he believes so much in the mission of Soft Cage and its future in the Chicago film community.

