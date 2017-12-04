× Mark Oldman Takes Us To Italy and Back for Holidays Like A Billionaire!

Joining Dane just after Thanksgiving, preeminent wine personality and award laden author Mark Oldman talks turkey when in come’s to world class wines for festive family celebrations. Hear as Mark recaps his recent trip to Italy, amazing wines along the way, titanic truffles and volcanic visions making for memorable experiences to share with fans. Listen as Mark gives advice to making sure that bottle for the collection is a bonafied find and gives suggestions for wines to have on hand heading towards the holidays!