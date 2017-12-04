Managing your Boss | Episode 86 | The Big Payoff

You’re having a bad time at work and blame your boss. She’s a nightmare. But wait. Instead of complaining about it–which doesn’t change the situation–how about learning to manage HER? We call this “managing up” and it’s the key to getting sh*t done at work…and to your success over time. Managing those who have power over you is not just a work skill–it’s a life skill, and it can be learned. By listening to this show, for starters. Rachel and Suzanne have been there. And done that.