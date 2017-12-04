× Live from Studio 435: Femdot

The amazing Chicago artist femdot. makes a return visit to The Download, but this time he’s turning up Studio 435! Femdot talks about what he’s been up to since the last time he was here, how he’s evolving as an artist, his process of creating music, the importance of trusting his ideas, how the internet has changed collaboration, how he’s evolved as a performer and the current tour he’s on. femdot (along with DJ Chi) also sings a few songs including the medley of “97′,” “Soul” and “Happy October” and “Chi’s Interlude.”

Video coming soon…

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio