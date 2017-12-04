× Justice League: What Happened?, Avengers: Infinity Wars Part 1 Trailer & Halloween True Sequel

Managing Editor at Movies.com, Erik Davis breaks down why Justice League was considered disappointing. Avengers: Infinity Wars Part 1 Trailer, was released; Erik & Mason give their reactions. A new Halloween movie is being made and it is referred to as a“True Sequel”. Erik explains the definition of a “True Sequel”. December movies are previewed: The Shape of Water, I Tonya and Pitch Perfect 3.

