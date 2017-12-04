× Journalist Mark Caro introduces you to the data-driven era of Chicago dining

Journalist and author Mark Caro joins Justin on Industry Night to discuss his recent piece for Chicago Magazine, “Where Everybody Knows Your Name,” which examines the new data-driven era of Chicago dining. Mark talks about why he wrote this piece, how restaurants are using data to make the dining experience more enjoyable for the consumer, the positive and negatives of restaurants having information about diners and if all the data compromises customer service.

