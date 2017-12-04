× “Eyes Up!” : Our Top Tip To Have A December To Remember

Let’s face — 2017 was chaos for most of us. America is entering an age of accountability. Light is being shed on some unflattering corners of our culture. Old structures are collapsing, and new ones haven’t exactly been built yet. But as the year is winding down, there’s still an opportunity to have a great December, and set yourself up to have a great 2018 as well. So my wife, Julie, is joining me today to talk about some of the little things we can do to make the most of our month.