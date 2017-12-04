× “Elton Jim” talks festive pins, new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade balloons, “Springsteen On Broadway,” and “When Harry Met Meghan”

In this 81st episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano covers a variety of fun topics including the continuing popularity of his annual holiday “festive pin” (no, it is NOT a brooch!), how he’s not recognizing the new balloons in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, and some observations of experiencing the current unique, intimate, and riveting Bruce Springsteen theater show, “Springsteen On Broadway. In the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and Emily Armanetti dish on “When Harry Met Meghan” — as the British monarchy prepares for another “fairytale marriage.”