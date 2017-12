× Doug Rice and PRN Recap NASCAR’s Big Night in Vegas!

Performance Racing Network’s President and host of ‘Fast Talk’ Doug Rice joins Dane “On The Road”. Hear as Doug fills us in Racing’s award night, Stars, moments and memories. Listen as Doug gives his thoughts on 2017 and previews excitement coming soon as we head towards Daytona!

