City Club of Chicago: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

December 4, 2017

Hon. Raja Krishnamoorthi – United States Representative – 8th District, State of Illinois

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi represents the 8th District of Illinois, which includes Chicago’s west and northwest suburbs, and serves on the Committee on Education and the Workforce. Krishnamoorthi’s policy platform focuses on growing and strengthening the middle class by supporting small businesses, making college more affordable, rebuilding our infrastructure, and protecting Social Security and Medicare.

Krishnamoorthi was previously appointed by Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan as a Special Assistant Attorney General and served as Illinois Deputy Treasurer before becoming president of small businesses in the Chicago area.

In addition, he serves on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, including as the ranking member, and top Democrat, on the subcommittee on health care and financial services. Krishnamoorthi and his wife, Priya, a physician, live in Schaumburg with their two sons and baby daughter.