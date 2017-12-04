× Chef Arun is Taking Your Tastebuds to Thailand!

Dane is joined in studio by acclaimed Chef Arun Sampanthavivat and managing partner Paul Shermerhorn. Hear about the career and culinary vision of this great chef and the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to join him on a trip to Thailand! Hear about amazing accommodations, food, experiences and entertainment… And and ways to be part of it all in January. For more information on the trip and all the latest at Arun’s Thai check out Arun’s Thai Restaurant.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3434056/3434056_2017-12-04-165456.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3747.mp3