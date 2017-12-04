× Bears Insider Adam Hoge: “This team should be better than 3 and 9 right now and it’s been a colossal disappointment”

It’s time for another episode of “Monday Evening Quarterback!” Tonight, Justin and WGN Bears Insider Adam Hoge break down the Bears woeful loss to the lowly San Francisco 49ers. Adam and Justin talk about the overall frustrating way the season has gone thus far, the impressive performance of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, the development of Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky, the sputtering performance by the rest of the offense, the failure of the coaching staff to develop the talent on the roster, the disappointing performance of the Bears defense, the future of the Bears coaching staff, who we might see coaching the Bears next season, what player the Bears should look for in the 2018 draft and what we should look forward to as the Bears head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

