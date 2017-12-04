× Barrel to Bottle w/Binny’s Beverage Depot, Ep 12: The trick to perfect wine temps, debunking myths about sulfites, and the fear of an empty glass

Did you know someone who fears an empty glass suffers from cenosillicaphobia? This week, host Kristen Ellis takes her co-host Jeff Carlin through the world of drinking phobias/manias, unravels the mystery of sulfites in wine, and debunks common myths about wine temperature.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3433709/3433709_2017-12-04-034009.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6690.mp3

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Follow @BinnysBev

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”